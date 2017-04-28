WEEKEND: Summer-like, then Monday storms

WEATHER AWARE DAY MONDAY: Expect a very warm and humid start for the weekend, with a stray pop-up shower or storm late afternoon. The big story arrives when we become Weather Aware late Sunday into Monday morning. Readings will cool behind Monday’s cold front down into the upper 70s. Partly cloudy and breezy will follow this system, with plenty of sunshine until our mid-week unsettled pattern sets up through early next weekend. We will see a more southerly driven system, with the set-up for a few strong thunderstorms. At this time, based on the current weather pattern we will be Weather Aware late Wednesday-early Thursday (subject to change for timing). Readings will hold into the mid-80s to upper 70s when the rain becomes more widespread. This upper low will not clear until Saturday next week or possibly sooner. Easily there will be more rainy days than fair days next week. Safe to call this an unsettled weather forecast period.

