Tearful ceremony renames GSW building in honor of slain officers

AMERICUS, Ga — There was no shortage of tears at a ceremony Thursday dedicating a Georgia Southwestern State University building to two officers killed in the line of duty.

Speakers stood to speak and remember Nicholas Smarr and Jody Smith at the newly named memorial building in their honor.

As News 3 reported, Officers Smarr and Smith were shot and died after confronting a dangerous suspect in December 2016. In February, the University System of Georgia, Board of Regents voted unanimously to rename the GSW Public Safety Building the Nicholas Smarr and Jody Smith Memorial Building.

Jody Smith’s mother Sgt. Sharron Johnson says she struggles every day to cope with the fact she will never watch him take his vows. Jody was set to be married to his fiance Sarah Smarr this May.

“It’s gonna be a tough day. Because I was wanting to see my son walk down that isle and see his pride when his bride walked through those doors and I’ll never see it,” Johnson says tearfully.

Both families tell News 3 they are humbled and honored by the community’s outpouring of love for Nick and Jody.

“We are so grateful because we won’t never forget them and we don’t want anybody else to ever forget them either,” says Nick Smarr’s mom Janice Smarr.

“It’s an honor and I appreciate the fact that people loved my son and loved Nick and they’re showing it,” says Jody’s father Johnny O. Smith. “They weren’t just two regular guys or just regular police officers. They kind of shined. And uh… Yeah everyone needs to shine like that.”

Both families were also presented with resolutions from the state legislature honoring Nick and Jody during the 2017 Georgia session.