Our Kitchen: Potato Salad

By Published:

INGREDIENTS

  • Vinegar
  • 2 egg yolks
  • Salad oil
  • Mustard
  • Salt
  • 1/2 cup of cooked bacon
  • 1/2 cup of diced celery
  • 1 tlbs of chopped green onions
  • 10 redskin potatoes
  • Scallions
  • Paprika

STEPS

  1. Peel and boil potatoes for 20 minutes. Drain the potatoes and put them in cold water.
  2. Dice up potatoes.
  3. Whisk egg yolk and vinegar in a bowl till completely blended.
  4. Slowly pour in salad oil, then add mustard and salt.
  5. Add in your cooked bacon, diced celery, and chopped green onions.
  6. Pour mixture over potatoes and mix to your liking.
  7. Sprinkle scallions and paprika on top of finished product. Enjoy!

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s