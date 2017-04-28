Our Kitchen: Potato Salad

INGREDIENTS
- Vinegar
- 2 egg yolks
- Salad oil
- Mustard
- Salt
- 1/2 cup of cooked bacon
- 1/2 cup of diced celery
- 1 tlbs of chopped green onions
- 10 redskin potatoes
- Scallions
- Paprika
STEPS
- Peel and boil potatoes for 20 minutes. Drain the potatoes and put them in cold water.
- Dice up potatoes.
- Whisk egg yolk and vinegar in a bowl till completely blended.
- Slowly pour in salad oil, then add mustard and salt.
- Add in your cooked bacon, diced celery, and chopped green onions.
- Pour mixture over potatoes and mix to your liking.
- Sprinkle scallions and paprika on top of finished product. Enjoy!