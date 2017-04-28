Numerous car break-ins investigation leads to Tuskegee man arrested

AUBURN, Ala. — A Tuskegee man is behind bars after he was arrested by Auburn police in connection to several car burglaries.

Auburn police arrested 22-year-old Jeremy Ewell Thursday, April 27 on warrants charging him with two counts of unlawful breaking and entering of a vehicle, two counts of theft of property fourth degree and two counts of possession of a forged instrument third degree.

According to a release, the arrest is the result of an investigation into car burglaries that occurred between April 23 and April 26 on DeKalb Street and East Long Leaf Drive. The victim says someone entered their vehicles, a 2008 Jeep Liberty and a 2012 Hyundai Sonata, while they were parked at their homes and stole their check books.

Further investigation into both incidents resulted in Ewell being developed as a suspect. Ewell was captured on video surveillance at two local banks and identified cashing two of the checks stolen during the break ins. Warrants were obtained for Ewell’s arrest and he was located in Opelika and taken into custody with the assistant of the Opelika Police Department.

Ewell was transported to the Lee County Jail, where he remains in custody on an $11,500 bond.

The investigation is ongoing, and additional charges are anticipated.