Humidity and Heat for the Weekend

Thursday’s heavy rain brought huge totals to parts of the News3 viewing area, with the largest amounts centered right over Columbus. Over 3 inches of rain fell from eastern Lee County through north Columbus into Talbot County to the east. The total from the Columbus airport weather station came in at 2.04″.

The rains have left us with a moisture-laden atmosphere and summerlike humidity, yielding low clouds and fog that covered much of the area Friday morning. The clouds will eventually break and then evaporate as the sun heats up the atmosphere, with temperatures soaring this afternoon well into the 80s.

Saturday and Sunday we can expect the unseasonably warm and humid Gulf air mass to dominate, leading to highs near 90º both days but avoiding any more showers and thunderstorms. The next system is expected to move in late Sunday night and Monday, offering up a potentially stormy beginning to the new work week.

