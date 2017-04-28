Florida boy pays for officer’s breakfast

LAKELAND, Fla. (WTSP) — A little boy said he knew exactly what to do when he saw a cop walk into a restaurant. He asked his mom if he could pay for the officer’s breakfast.

“I was there eating my breakfast and all of a sudden, I see this little gentleman walking towards me,” says Lakeland Police Officer, Eddie Benitez.

“He says mom there’s a police officer down there, I said yeah I know I seen him when I walked in!” says Noah’s mom, Amanda Cantin.

“I was just thinking he would come and say hi how you doing you know,” says Officer Benitez.

“And he’s like I know what to do and I’m like what? And he goes can I pay for his breakfast? And I said absolutely!” says Cantin.

“He hands me the tab you know and I look at him and I look up the tab, and I’m like wait a minute. I put my glasses on and I read it. Can I read what he wrote? I’ve got it right here, ’cause I’m gonna keep it as long as I can.

He wrote on top of it – “I want to be you when I grow up.” Then on the bottom he writes, “thank you for your service – Noah Smiling.”

Like I said, it just made my day,” says Officer Benitez.

Sometimes police officers take a lot of flak and you see him with this big heart coming forward and giving you that piece of paper what it mean to you?

“I meant everything. It meant that i’m supposed to wake up every morning and put on his uniform and go out there and do what I do. You know? It means that I need to keep trying to be a good example to all these young guys,” says Officer Benitez

“I’m one proud lucky mother. Very,” says Cantin.

“I wanted to make his day better. Sure did. It was a good day,” says Noah Smiling.