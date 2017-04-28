Elderly man seriously hurt after being hit by car on Brown Avenue

COLUMBUS, Ga — A 68-year-old man is fighting for his life at Midtown Medical Center after police say he was hit by a car Thursday afternoon.

A Columbus Police Department report says the victim, Edward Medlock, was working on the water meter in front of 711 Brown Avenue at about 5 p.m. when a car swerved off the road and hit him.

The report says the driver had just passed the intersection of Brown Avenue and Amos Street when he came too close to a parked car in front of the JB’s Dollar Scoop on Brown Ave. The first driver swerved to avoid the second car and hit Medlock while he was working in the parking lot.

Medlock suffered life-threatening injuries and was immediately rushed to the hospital. His current condition is not known at this time.

The police report says charges or citations against the driver that hit Medlock are still pending after a full investigation.

