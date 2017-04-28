East Alabama Humane Society burglarized; suspect captured on surveillance

WRBL Staff Published: Updated:

PHENIX CITY, Ala. — The East Alabama Humane Society burglarized Friday morning.

Workers say they came in this morning to find nearly all of their cleaning and other supplies gone.

The shelter says the burglar also tired to take the AC unit. In a Facebook post Friday, the humane society said the supplies were used to take care of the animals every day and now their money will have to go towards replacing those supplies instead of going towards the dogs.

All of the animals were accounted for and unharmed.

If you have any information you are asked to call Phenix City police.

