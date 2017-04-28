Columbus Lions wide receiver Michael Reeve named NAL Offensive Player of the Week

COLUMBUS, Ga – Columbus Lions wide receiver Michael Reeve has been named the National Arena League Offensive Player of the Week by the NAL. Reeve caught two touchdowns in the lions 57-44 win over the High Country Grizzlies. He leads the NAL with 13 touchdown catches. Below is the official release from the NAL.

ATLANTA, GEORGIA – The National Arena League is proud to announce the league’s recipients of the Week Six Players of the Week. The league had some stellar performances this past weekend, and from those games the following winners for Offensive, Defensive, and Special Teams players are the week are as follows:

OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK: Michael Reeve (WR, Columbus Lions)

BIG is a great way to describe Columbus Lions Wide Receiver Michael Reeve. The 6’7” pass catcher, and league leader in scoring, had himself another BIG performance in his teams 57-44 victory over the High Country Grizzlies. Reeve caught ten passes for 104 yards and two scores. Reeve also leads the league in receptions per game with 7.6 and is second in the league in receiving yards.

DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK: Jerimiah Price (DL, Jacksonville Sharks)

Jerimiah Price is no stranger to winning awards. The former IFL Defensive Player of the Year made life miserable for the Monterrey Steel all night in his teams 60-21 victory against the Monterrey Steel on his way to the Week Six Player of the Week honor. While it may not show totally on the stat sheet, he was in the Steel’s backfield all evening. He finished the night with One sack, one additional tackle for loss, and three tackles.

SPECIAL TEAMS PLAYER OF THE WEEK: Nick Belcher (K, Jacksonville Sharks)

Nick Belcher was leading the league in most statistical kicking categories heading into their game against the Monterrey Steel this weekend. He only improved on those numbers after a huge performance. The strong legged kicker was 7 for 7 on extra points, converted on a 23 yards field goal, and delivered three Deuces for a total 16 points in the contest.

Week Seven NAL Action has three Saturday evening contests, all at 7pm EST. The Corpus Christi Rage (0-4) make the long journey to Pennsylvania to face the Lehigh Valley Steelhawks (4-1), the Columbus Lions (3-2) host the Jacksonville Sharks (5-0), and the Georgia Firebirds (1-4) face the Dayton Wolfpack (0-3) in Albany.