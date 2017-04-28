Area teams prepare for state baseball playoffs

COLUMBUS, Ga – More than a dozen area high school baseball teams hope to make runs at state championship titles as the state playoffs begin in Georgia and Alabama. Below are the match-ups for area teams. All the series are best-of-three, with double-headers on the first day of play. You can find the complete brackets by clicking the links below:
GEORGIA
1A Private:
Brookstone vs George Walton
1A Public:
Manchester vs Taylor County
Schley County – bye
Marion County vs Irwin County
2A
Chattooga vs Callaway
Jordan vs Rockmart
4A
Hardaway vs Burke County
West Hall vs Troup County
Thomson vs Columbus
Chestatee vs LaGrange
Northside vs Cross Creek
5A
Griffin vs Harris County
ALABAMA
5A
Charles Henderson vs Valley
Demopolis vs Beauregard
6A
Helena vs Opelika
7A
MGM vs Auburn
Central vs Theodore
AISA
1A
Patrician vs Chambers
3A
Lee-Scott vs Pike Liberal Arts
Northside Methodist vs Glenwood