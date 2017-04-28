Area teams prepare for state baseball playoffs

COLUMBUS, Ga – More than a dozen area high school baseball teams hope to make runs at state championship titles as the state playoffs begin in Georgia and Alabama. Below are the match-ups for area teams. All the series are best-of-three, with double-headers on the first day of play. You can find the complete brackets by clicking the links below:

Georgia Brackets

Alabama Brackets

GEORGIA

1A Private:

Brookstone vs George Walton

1A Public:

Manchester vs Taylor County

Schley County – bye

Marion County vs Irwin County

2A

Chattooga vs Callaway

Jordan vs Rockmart

4A

Hardaway vs Burke County

West Hall vs Troup County

Thomson vs Columbus

Chestatee vs LaGrange

Northside vs Cross Creek

5A

Griffin vs Harris County

ALABAMA

5A

Charles Henderson vs Valley

Demopolis vs Beauregard

6A

Helena vs Opelika

7A

MGM vs Auburn

Central vs Theodore

AISA

1A

Patrician vs Chambers

3A

Lee-Scott vs Pike Liberal Arts

Northside Methodist vs Glenwood