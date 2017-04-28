2 Fort Benning soldiers killed in Afghanistan, DOD confirms

The Department of Defense announced today the death of two soldiers who were supporting Operation Freedom’s Sentinel. They died April 27 in Nangarhar Province, Afghanistan, as a result of small arms fire while engaged in dismounted operations. Both soldiers were assigned to 3rd Battalion, 75th Ranger Regiment, Fort Benning, Georgia. The incident is under investigation.

Killed were:

Sgt. Joshua P. Rodgers, 22, of Bloomington, Illinois.

Sgt. Cameron H. Thomas, 23, of Kettering, Ohio.

For more information regarding Sgt. Joshua P. Rodgers and Sgt. Cameron H. Thomas, media may contact the U.S. Army Special Operations Command Public Affairs Office, 910-432-3383.