U.S. Army Marksmanship Unit provides public with Army experience

FORT BENNING, Ga. — Today Fort Benning opened its doors to visitors across the valley to showcase different career opportunities in the United States Army.

U.S. Army Marksmanship Unit is hosting the first center of influence tour and army experience to showcase the different opportunities that are available in the army.

Dozens of people packed the hook range complex at Fort Benning for the first center of influence tour.

Two U.S. Army Olympians showcased their world class shooting skills with a skeet shooting demonstration.

Attendees got a chance to speak with Army Olympians, Medics, and Drill Sergeants to find out more about the army.

Plus, they got a chance to practice their skeet shooting with world class army shooters.

The purpose of this event is to highlight some of the best soldiers in the army while also inspiring the future leaders of tomorrow.