Spring Storms Rumbling Through the Area

We are Weather Aware on this Thursday, as a very warm, humid, springlike air mass has overtaken a large part of Alabama and Georgia ahead of an advancing cold front.

Storms ahead of the front last night weakened during the early morning hours, although a few have maintained strength in east Alabama through the morning. A key to this afternoon’s activity will be surface temperatures; should the clouds break allowing us to heat up even a bit into the 80s, instability would increase and make it more likely that storms turn severe later in the day. The Storm Prediction Center has continued the marginal risk today over the News3 coverage area.

Storms should exit almost the entire area by early evening, with brief clearing to follow and then a return of low clouds by Friday morning. More sunshine Friday into Saturday and Sunday will send temperatures soaring to as high as 90º in some areas. The next storm system to affect us will come this way on Monday, with rain and thunderstorms becoming likely again as the next round in a active weather pattern blows through.

