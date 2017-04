OPELIKA, Ala. — Opelika police say an Auburn man connected to a murder on Toomer Court turned himself in Wednesday.

26-year-old Jacquavious Greathouse turned himself in and was charged with two counts of murder.

According to police, the warrants are in connection to two murders that occurred back on March 25, 2017 in the 400 block of Toomer Court.

Greathouse was booked into the Lee County Jail and is waiting bond or trial.