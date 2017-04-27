Outdoor Weekend Events April 28th – 30th

It’s going to e be a warm one for this weekend’s outdoor weekend events.

Listen to some cool music at Uptown’s Friday Night Concert Series from 7:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. edt on the 1100th Block of Broadway.

Check out over 100 arts and crafts vendors all while going back to the 1960s with a LIVE Beatles cover band at Auburn CityFest Saturday from 9:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. cdt.

Kids can get a free birds eye view of Columbus with volunteer pilots at Young Eagles Day Saturday morning from 8:30 to 11:30 at Flightways Columbus.

Enjoy the sweet tunes of the Columbus Symphony Orchestra under the stars on Robin Lake Beach at Callaway Gardens Saturday night from 5:00 p.m. until 11:00 p.m. edt.

This weekend’s highlighted event is the CASA Superhero 5K and 1K Saturday from 8:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. edt. Dress up as your favorite superhero and run or enter the costume contest. myTEAM TRIUMPH – a non-profit organization that provides race experiences to individuals with limited mobility – will also be there.

All proceeds go directly back to Chattahoochee CASA which supports and advocates for children in foster care.

Anna Cannon is the Volunteer Supervisor and Recruiter for Chattahoochee CASA. She says the proceeds from the race support volunteer recruitment and training to help advocate more for children in foster care and their needs.

“Currently, we have over 400 children in foster care in Muscogee County alone, and we only have about 75 active volunteers…so that means the percentage of children in our community that are being served by a CASA advocate is around 47 to 50%. So that’s half of the children in foster care that are receiving a consistent adult in their lives that provides this voice for them so that they’re not lost in the system,” says Cannon.

This is the 5th annual for the CASA Superhero 5K and Cannon encourages everyone to come dressed as their favorite superhero. She says the superhero theme came about because…

“Every child needs a hero in their lives, but children in foster care need superheroes,” says Cannon.

Early registration for the race ends Thursday evening online here.

Packet pick-up and registration in person can be done at Big Dog Running Co. Friday from 12:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. edt.

Registration will also take place prior to the race on Saturday starting at 7:30 a.m. edt.

For more information on the event, click here.

If you are interested in becoming a volunteer, email Anna Cannon at acannon@twincedars.org, and she will send a brochure and volunteer application packet.

The next training session is in June.