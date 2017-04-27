No verdict in Peachtree Mall trial; jury returns Friday morning

COLUMBUS, Ga.- The jury began deliberations just after 9 a.m. Thursday, but around 5:30 that afternoon, Judge Frank Jordan granted the jury’s request of being able to come back to deliberate Friday morning.

As News 3 has reported, 19-year-old Xzavaien Jones, his sister 24-year-old Tekoa Young, and 26-year-old Terrell McFarland face murder charges in connection with the death of 24-year-old Anthony Meredith. Meredith was gunned down outside the food court at Peachtree Mall March 26, 2016.

Thursday, the jurors requested to look at two exhibits; both of which were videos. The two videos had been admitted, but never published to the jury. After a conference between attorneys and the judge, the jury was allowed to watch one of the requested videos. The requested video was video of the Peachtree Mall parking lot from two different angles before and after the shooting.

There also came a time during the day where the jury looked for some assistance on how go about making their decision on the three defendants. Judge Jordan responded to their note by saying he charged them with the law Wednesday and that he provided them two copies of the law.

He went onto add:

“Continue to deliberate. If you have any questions, refer to the law that I charged you with. Determine the law. Apply the law to the facts and the facts to the law in reaching the verdict.”

The jury will return at 9 a.m. Friday.