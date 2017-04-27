LCSO searching for armed robbery suspect

LEE COUNTY, Ala. — Lee County deputies are searching for an armed robbery suspect Thursday morning.

Lee County Sheriff Jay Jones says a robbery occurred at the Dollar General on Lee Road 621 at Alabama Highway 169 Wednesday night.

Jones says the suspect is a black male with a slender build. The suspect was wearing a red Alabama hoodie and armed with a handgun when he stole money from the store.

The suspect left the store heading south on Alabama Highway 169 in a silver Ford Taurus.

If you have any information on the armed robbery or the identity of the suspect, you are asked to call police at 911.