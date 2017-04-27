LCSO searching for armed robbery suspect

WRBL Staff Published:
(WBTV)

LEE COUNTY, Ala. — Lee County deputies are searching for an armed robbery suspect Thursday morning.

Lee County Sheriff Jay Jones says a robbery occurred at the Dollar General on Lee Road 621 at Alabama Highway 169 Wednesday night.

Jones says the suspect is a black male with a slender build. The suspect was wearing a red Alabama hoodie and armed with a handgun when he stole money from the store.

The suspect left the store heading south on Alabama Highway 169 in a silver Ford Taurus.

If you have any information on the armed robbery or the identity of the suspect, you are asked to call police at 911.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s