Job fair connects transitioning soldiers with job opportunities

FORT BENNING, Ga. — On Thursday Fort Benning held a career fair for soldiers and veterans who are transitioning from the military.

This is an effort to help reduce the number of unemployed veterans across the valley.

The Fort Benning ‘Soldier for Life’ program and the ‘Transition Assistance’ program sponsored the event.

Some were hired on the spot and others received feedback on how to land that perfect job.

Recruiters encourage soldiers who are leaving in 2018 to start looking job opportunities now.

You can also join professional sites like LinkedIn to showcase your talents.

For more information click here.

