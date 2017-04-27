Hamilton plans celebrations to observe Georgia Cities Week

HAMILTON, Ga- Georgia is celebrating Georgia Cities Week– and Hamilton is observing it with a number activities open to the public.

The headline event happens in Hamilton’s town square on Saturday from 10 am until 3 pm. This free day of fun is open to the public. Vendors will be there. Along with cotton candy and popcorn, rides for kids will be setup.

Organizers say it’s a way to showcase small town life.

“It’s just to show people that small towns have a lot going on for them, and that we’d like everybody to come and see us. Get away from the big cities. Come out here to our little small towns– and it’s free. That’s the best part,” says Julie Brown, Mayor Pro-Tem.

The weekend of fun starts tomorrow night with a walk on the walking trail at 6:30.

The public is invited to all weekend activities.