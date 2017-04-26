Wildfire on US refuge doubles in size in less than a week

FOLKSTON, Ga. (AP) — Officials say a wildfire on public lands near the Georgia-Florida state line has blackened 115 square miles (300 sq. kilometers), having doubled in size since last weekend.

Sustained winds up to 8 mph (13 kph) were expected to keep pushing the flames Wednesday into drought-stricken areas of the swamp inside the Okefenokee National Wildlife Refuge. The command team fighting the fire reported its area as 56 square miles (145 sq. kilometers) on Sunday.

Susan Granbery of the Georgia Forestry Commission said the fire will likely keep growing in the coming days, though it’s moving toward moister areas that could slow its progress.

More than 470 firefighters and support personnel are working to keep the fire within the boundaries of the Okefenokee refuge. A lightning strike started the blaze April 6.