For today’s feature on Wild Animal Wednesday, Wild Animal safari presents their bison exhibit. The bison, also known as the Plains Bison was on the brink of extension during the early 1900’s. There was estimated to be millions of bison in the early 1900’s, but due to excess hunting of the species, there’s only about 250-300,000 left. Right now, the Bison are shedding their wool for summer time. Their wool is so thick, it can protect the bison from -40 degree temperature.

