WEATHER AWARE DAY: 6am-3pm Thursday

WEATHER AWARE DAY: First Alert Weather from 6am-3pm Thursday. There is a risk for severe weather. We are not expecting a widespread outbreak like early April’s storms. Expect a few strong to severe storms (Along the squall line) throughout the day, with the primary threats being strong to potentially damaging wind gusts and possibly a few brief tornadoes, which is typical with this set-up. The threat transitions in the afternoon to more hail and damaging wind, with these storms, with the tornado potential lessening along the line.

Exclusive First Alert forecast and webcast