WEATHER AWARE DAY: 6am-3pm Thursday

By Published: Updated:

WEATHER AWARE DAY: First Alert Weather from 6am-3pm Thursday. There is a risk for severe weather. We are not expecting a widespread outbreak like early April’s storms. Expect a few strong to severe storms (Along the squall line) throughout the day, with the primary threats being strong to potentially damaging wind gusts and possibly a few brief tornadoes, which is typical with this set-up. The threat transitions in the afternoon to more hail and damaging wind, with these storms, with the tornado potential lessening along the line.

 

Exclusive First Alert forecast and webcast

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s