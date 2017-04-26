University of Georgia students protest campus carry bill

ATHENS, Ga. — Students at Georgia’s biggest public university protesting legislation that would allow concealed weapons to be carried on campus.

With the bill now sitting on Governor Nathan Deal’s desk, this is some UGA student’s last effort to make their voices heard.

In front of the iconic University of Georgia arch, many protesters stood with their signs that they want Governor Deal to hear before he makes his decision on House Bill 280.

The bill would allow licensed gun holders to conceal carry on public university campuses with some exceptions. The students and teachers say they’re hoping Governor Deal will veto the bill just like he did for a similar proposal last year.

Governor Deal has not said whether he plans to sign the bill. Governor Deal did veto similar legislation last year asking that certain terms be changed. The current bill does address all of Deal’s demanded changes.