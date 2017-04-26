Sunny Followed by a Few Storms

One more fabulous weather day is underway in Georgia and Alabama, featuring sunshine and warmer temperatures that will peak in the 80s this Wednesday afternoon.

A frontal system west of this area will be very active throughout the day, bringing possible severe weather to the ArkLaTex region eastward into Mississippi. This activity will rumble through the night into Alabama, reaching our area sometime early Thursday in weakened form ahead of the advancing cold front. Scattered showers and a few storms are possible in our area during the day.

The cooler air behind the front will never reach us as warm, humid Gulf air surges back for Friday and Saturday while we await the next storm system to come east. That could bring thunderstorms as soon as Sunday, with the timing tentatively looking more like next Monday. That should be our best chance at significant rain in the next week.

Exclusive First Alert forecast and webcast