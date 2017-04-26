Former city employee arrested for taking defendants’ money

MOUNTAIN BROOK, Ala. (AP) — A former municipal clerk and magistrate has been charged with violating ethics law by pocketing money paid by defendants for court fees and fines.

AL.com reports 47-year-old Sunee Cates was arrested Tuesday after a warrant was issued in December.

Jefferson County Sheriff’s Chief Deputy Randy Christian says the city of Mountain Brook conducted an internal investigation when the finance department discovered possible improprieties. It found Cates had been taking money and tampering with records. Cates resigned when she was confronted.

The sheriff’s office began a criminal investigation in February 2016 and has found at least $1,295 missing thus far. Chief Deputy Christian says Cates refuses to cooperate.

A grand jury will review the case and additional charges could be brought. It’s unclear if she has a lawyer.