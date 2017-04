COLUMBUS, Ga. — Columbus police are seeking assistance in finding a missing man.

Police say 61-year-old Robert Wade was last seen in the area of 702 10th Street on Tuesday, April 25, 2017.

Wade is described as:

5’8″ in height

175 pounds

Brown eyes

Bald head

According to police, Wade was last seen wearing a red shirt and blue jeans.

If you have any information on Robert Wade’s whereabouts please contact 911 or Sgt. Charles Lee at (706) 653-3400, (706) 653-3449.