Area soccer teams begin state playoff runs

COLUMBUS, Ga. – Several area boys and girls high school soccer teams begin play in the state playoffs this week. Below are matchups and results for round one in the Georgia High School Association. The boys games will be on Wednesday, April 26. The girls games were played on Tuesday, April 25. Teams advancing have their second round games listed which will be played Tuesday, May 2.

Boys:

5A

Whitewater vs Harris County

4A

Cross Creek vs Columbus

Thomson vs Northside

Shaw vs Baldwin

Marist vs Troup

2A

Model vs Spencer

Callaway vs Pepperrell

Coosa vs Jordan

1A

Drew Charter vs St. Anne Pacelli

Our Lady of Mercy vs Brookstone

Girls

4A

White County 0, LaGrange 1

Cairo vs LaGrange (Round 2)

Hephzibah 0, Columbus 16

Blessed Trinity vs Columbus (Round 2)

Baldwin 0, Northside 10

Northside vs Marist (Round 2)

3A

Jordan 0, Dade County 10

Rockmart 3, Callaway 6

Callaway vs East Laurens (Round 2)

1A

Brookstone 3, Eagles Landing 6