Area soccer teams begin state playoff runs

COLUMBUS, Ga. – Several area boys and girls high school soccer teams begin play in the state playoffs this week. Below are matchups and results for round one in the Georgia High School Association. The boys games will be on Wednesday, April 26. The girls games were played on Tuesday, April 25. Teams advancing have their second round games listed which will be played Tuesday, May 2.
Boys:
5A
Whitewater vs Harris County
4A
Cross Creek vs Columbus
Thomson vs Northside
Shaw vs Baldwin
Marist vs Troup
2A
Model vs Spencer
Callaway vs Pepperrell
Coosa vs Jordan
1A
Drew Charter vs St. Anne Pacelli
Our Lady of Mercy vs Brookstone
Girls
4A
White County 0, LaGrange 1
Cairo vs LaGrange (Round 2)
Hephzibah 0, Columbus 16
Blessed Trinity vs Columbus (Round 2)
Baldwin 0, Northside 10
Northside vs Marist (Round 2)
3A
Jordan 0, Dade County 10
Rockmart 3, Callaway 6
Callaway vs East Laurens (Round 2)
1A
Brookstone 3, Eagles Landing 6