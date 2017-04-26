2 Auburn students arrested for distributing a controlled substance

AUBURN, Ala. — A three-month investigation ends with two Auburn University students and an Atlanta man behind bars for distributing a controlled substance.

Tuesday, April 25 around 8:30 p.m. 19-year-old Scott Dyson of Powder Springs, Georgia, 19-year-old Blake Birmingham of Atlanta and 19-year-old Cole Richey of Atlanta where arrested in the 800 block of West Magnolia Avenue.

Dyson was charged with three counts of distribution of a controlled substance, Birmingham and Richey were charged with one count of distribution of a controlled substance.

All three individuals were transported to the Lee County Detention Facility.

Auburn Police Division, Chambers County Drug Task Force and the Tallapoosa County Drug Task Force all assisted in the investigation.