Warm Weather Returns

Columbus got a break from the recent streak of warm weather Sunday and Monday; we got much needed rain Sunday and our coolest day in more than a month on Monday. The city reached only 67º for a high thanks to a stubborn deck of stratus clouds that hung around on the back side of the slow-moving storm system as it moved along the Atlantic coastal plain.

We’ll return to warmer temperatures today, with a day of full sunshine helping highs to near the 80-degree mark. The trend continues into Wednesday, with mid-80s expected. A front moving in from the west could bring a round of scattered thunderstorms to the area on Thursday, but since the front itself won’t make it this far, we’ll continue to heat up through the weekend with a good chance of seeing our first 90º temperatures of the season.

Exclusive First Alert forecast and webcast