U.S. Chamber endorses Karen Handel in Georgia special election

ALPHARETTA, Ga. (AP) — Republican Karen Handel has scored a key endorsement in her high-profile congressional campaign against Democrat Jon Ossoff.

The U.S. Chamber of Commerce confirmed Tuesday it will put its muscle behind Handel ahead of a June 20 runoff in Georgia’s 6th Congressional District that covers northern suburbs of Atlanta.

Chamber officials didn’t say how much they’ll spend on Handel’s behalf, but the organization’s endorsement usually precedes a heavy media blitz. The race is widely viewed as a potential preview of the 2018 midterm elections.

Ossoff was just shy of an outright majority in an April 18 primary. Handel was the top Republican vote-getter. She’s looking to consolidate GOP voters in the traditionally Republican district.

The winner will succeed Republican Tom Price, who resigned to become President Donald Trump’s health secretary.

