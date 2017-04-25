Thousands of dollars of cameras and lenses stolen from Cameragraphics

AUBURN, Ala.- The Auburn Police Division is currently investigating a burglary that took place at Cameragraphics along East University Drive early Monday morning.

Store owner, John Oliver said that just before 3 a.m. Monday, he received a call from his alarm company that there was a breach and the motion detector went off. When he arrived, he was greeted by Auburn Police and six display cases that had been shattered.

Oliver said the four individuals entered the store through the front door with a crowbar, and shattered the display cases at the front of the store. Oliver said the thieves were in the store for less than a minute and a half, but in that time, they filled four garbage bags with between $50,000 to $75,000 of cameras and lenses.

Oliver told News Three he believes the individuals had cased the store prior to the break-in, and were driving a red, four-door Nissan. He also said that one of the individuals had bright blue shoes and another had red and black shoes that appeared to be Jordan’s.

In the 40 plus years of the store’s history, Oliver said they have never had an incident like they had Monday night but knew it would happen sooner or later.

“It was inevitable,” Oliver said. “It’s the world we live in. It was gonna happen, and today or last night, the night before last; all my days are running together. It happened. It’s scary. Thankfully it didn’t happen during the daytime when employees were here and at gunpoint. I guess that’s the brightside.”

As for now, Oliver and the rest of the store look towards the future.

“We’re not going to shut down because of it,” Oliver said. “We already have vendors sending equipment in as early as today. We’re just going to restock and keep going. We are the area’s premiere camera shop, and we will continue to be.”

Anyone with information in this case is asked to contact the Auburn Police Division Detective’s line at 334-501-3140 or the tip-line at 334-246-1391.