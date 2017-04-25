Opelika police seek help identifying shoplifting suspects

OPELIKA, Ala. — The Opelika Police Department asks for the public’s help identifying a man and woman caught shoplifting on a Hobby Lobby surveillance camera.

A police report says the two suspects are wanted for allegedly stealing large amounts of merchandise from the store on Enterprise Drive back on Tuesday, April 18.

Surveillance video shows the couple putting merchandise into a large black box inside their cart. The woman then went to the only cashier at the store and started a conversation to distract the employee from seeing the man wheel the cart full of merchandise out the front doors.

The woman is described as a black female with light to medium complexion. She is about 35-45 years old, has short black hair, and weighs around 200-250 lbs. She was last seen wearing a white shirt, blue jeans, flip flops and carrying a white purse.

The man is described as a light skinned black male. He is about 35-45 years old, between 5’9” and 6’-0” tall, and weighs around 175 pounds. He was last seen wearing a white Nike hat, a white shirt, khaki shorts, and white shoes.

Anyone who may know the identity of these two suspects, or have any other information on this case is asked to call the Opelika Police Department’s Investigative Services Division at 334-705-5220. You may also call our Secret Witness Hotline at 334-745-8665. You may remain anonymous if you choose.