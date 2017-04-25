Opelika pedestrian dies after crash on Fox Run Parkway

OPELIKA, Ala. — A woman is dead after Opelika police say she was hit by a car Monday night.

A press release says the woman was walking south on Fox Run Parkway, in the northbound right turn lane. When she tried to enter the roadway, she was hit by an oncoming 2014 Chevrolet Impala at about 9:48 p.m.

The release says the woman died from her injuries shortly afterwards. Her identity is currently withheld until her family can be notified.

Captain Bobby Kilgore says the driver did remain on the scene.

The crash is under investigation by the Opelika Police Department Traffic Homicide Unit.

Anyone with any additional information on this crash is asked to call the Opelika Police Department’s Traffic Homicide Unit at 334-705-5200. You may also call our Secret Witness Hotline at 334-745-8665. You may remain anonymous if you wish.

This is a developing story. Stay with WRBL News 3 for updates.