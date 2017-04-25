NASCAR driver Dale Earnhardt Jr. to retire after 2017 season

NASCAR driver Dale Earnhardt Jr. is calling it quits at the end of 2017.

Hendrick Motorsports announces Tuesday in a press release the famed driver will hang up his keys following the 2017 NASCAR season.

Earnhardt returned to competition this year after sitting out for half of the 2016 season due to a concussion.

According to NASCAR, Earnhardt’s best finish in eight starts this season was fifth place at Texas Motor Speedway on April 9. He currently is ranked 24th in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series standings.

Now in his 18th full-time season, Earnhardt made his 600th career series start on March 26 at Fontana, California. He will compete in his final NASCAR Cup Series race on Nov. 19 at Homestead-Miami Speedway according to a statement from Hendrick Motorsports.

Hendrick Motorsports will announce plans for its 2018 team alignment at a later date.

