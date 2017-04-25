Naked woman allegedly breaks into Macon Road businesses

COLUMBUS, Ga — A woman is in Muscogee County Jail after police say she was caught on surveillance cameras breaking into two local businesses and damaging a third — all while completely naked.

A representative at the jail confirms to WRBL 36-year-old Nefieterria Shorter faces charges for second-degree burglary, public indecency, second-degree criminal damage to property, and obstruction.

News 3’s media partner The Ledger-Enquirer had a reporter in Recorder’s Court Tuesday morning.

The newspaper reports two officers took the stand and say they were called to an active alarm at the Shell gas station at 6959 Macon Road around 5:05 a.m. Sunday.

The officers say when they arrived, they saw a bald, naked woman running from the gas station and toward Flat Rock Road. Further inspection revealed the building’s front glass door and windows had been shattered.

The officers say when they turned back to their squad car, they saw the same bald, naked woman standing behind their patrol vehicles with a large stick in her hand.

One officer testifies at commanding the woman to drop the stick, which she did while running away again.

The officers say they chased the suspect, later identified as Shorter, for about 50 yards before taking her into custody. She was treated for minor injuries and booked into Muscogee County Jail.

Investigators report later finding more damage to two other businesses on Macon Road, both similar to what the officers found at the Shell station.

Surveillance video from the Taste of Heaven restaurant shows a bald, naked woman using a stick to shatter the glass door in front of the business early Sunday morning. The video shows the suspect went into the business and walked around the front of the restaurant before leaving.

Police also noticed there was similar damage to the Simply Safe Storage business at 6751 Macon Road. A manager showed video to investigators which also shows a bald, naked woman damaging the side and front of the business around 4:58 a.m., but not entering.

Shorter is a suspect in all three business break-ins. She is currently being held on bonds totaling about $7,000.