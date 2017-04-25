More sun then a line of storms

Your First Alert 7 Day forecast at this time has a cold front that will not make it through the region, so therefore readings will not cool like Sunday’s system, which just passed through. Instead we will see a squall line zipping through the region Thursday morning ahead of the cold front and weaken slightly but there’s still enough energy to sustain the line with a few thunderstorms, which will have the capabilities to produce isolated damaging wind. Very warm weather builds back by the weekend, when a warm front lifts in to the region and adds more sun Saturday. Near 90 degrees this Saturday. A stronger mid-latitude storms plows through late Sunday into early Monday morning, with a more enhanced set-up for severe storms.

Exclusive First Alert forecast and webcast