Five Points man allegedly fires gun into car with wife, two children inside

CHAMBERS COUNTY, Ala. — A Five Points man is in jail accused of shooting into a vehicle while his wife and two children were inside.

A press release says Chambers County deputies arrested 26-year-old Brandon James Osteen just after 5 a.m. Tuesday morning.

Deputies say the woman called for help in the 2000 block of County Road 281 telling dispatchers her husband was on his way to assault her. The first deputy arrived on scene less than two minutes later to find Osteen trying to run away.

After a short car chase followed by a foot pursuit, Osteen was taken into custody. Investigators say the suspect fired multiple times at the vehicle with his wife and children inside. They say it also appears he was under the influence of an unknown substance.

Deputies say the woman and two children were not injured by the gunfire.

Osteen now faces charges for Shooting Into an Occupied Vehicle, Domestic Violence 3rd Degree, and Attempting to Elude. The case remains under investigation.

He remains in the Chambers County Detention Facility.