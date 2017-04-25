Driver airlifted from accident on Commerce Ave. in LaGrange

Crews responding to a power pole knocked out by a car crash Tuesday, April 25, 2017. (City of LaGrange Utility via Facebook)

LAGRANGE, Ga. — A driver has been rushed to Midtown Medical Center after crashing into a LaGrange power pole early Tuesday morning.

A LaGrange Police dispatcher confirms the driver was life-flighted from the crash on Commerce Avenue at about 8:35 a.m.

A Facebook post on the City of LaGrange Utility page says the accident has knocked out power to parts of north and east LaGrange.

Crews are currently responding to try and restore power.

This is a developing story. Stay with WRBL News 3 for updates.

