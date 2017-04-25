Driver airlifted from accident on Commerce Ave. in LaGrange

LAGRANGE, Ga. — A driver has been rushed to Midtown Medical Center after crashing into a LaGrange power pole early Tuesday morning.

A LaGrange Police dispatcher confirms the driver was life-flighted from the crash on Commerce Avenue at about 8:35 a.m.

A Facebook post on the City of LaGrange Utility page says the accident has knocked out power to parts of north and east LaGrange.

Crews are currently responding to try and restore power.

