Cameras and lenses worth thousands stolen from Auburn business

AUBURN, Ala. — The Auburn Police Division is currently investigating a burglary that took place at Cameragraphics along East University Drive early Monday morning.

Store owner John Oliver says just before 3 a.m. Monday, he received a call from his alarm company saying there was a breach and the motion detector went off. When he arrived, he was greeted by Auburn Police and six shattered display cases.

Oliver says the four individuals entered the store through the front door with a crowbar, and shattered the display cases at the front of the store. He says the thieves were in the store for less than a minute and a half, but in that time they filled four garbage bags with between $50,000 to $75,000 of cameras and lenses.

Oliver tells News 3 he believes the individuals had “cased” the store — or surveyed and planned the robbery — prior to the break-in. He says his surveillance video shows the robbers were driving a red, four-door Nissan. One of the individuals had bright blue shoes and another had red and black shoes that appeared to be Jordan’s.

In the 40 plus years of the store’s history, Oliver says they have never had an incident like they had Monday night. Still, he says he knew it would happen sooner or later.

“It was inevitable,” Oliver says. “It’s the world we live in. It was gonna happen, and today or last night, the night before last; all my days are running together. It happened. It’s scary. Thankfully it didn’t happen during the daytime when employees were here and at gunpoint. I guess that’s the bright side.”

For now, Oliver and the rest of the store look towards the future.

“We’re not going to shut down because of it,” Oliver says. “We already have vendors sending equipment in as early as today. We’re just going to restock and keep going. We are the area’s premiere camera shop, and we will continue to be.”

Anyone with information in this case is asked to contact the Auburn Police Division Detective’s line at 334-501-3140 or the tip-line at 334-246-1391.