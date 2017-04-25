Major Atlanta road to close for 24 hours as I-85 overpass is rebuilt

ATLANTA, Ga (AP) — A major thoroughfare through the heart of Atlanta is scheduled to close for 24 hours as part of a massive project to rebuild a nearby Interstate 85 overpass.

The section of I-85 collapsed March 30 during an intense blaze beneath the structure.

The Georgia Department of Transportation says busy Piedmont Road will close from 9 a.m. Tuesday to 9 a.m. Wednesday so beams for a new roadway can be put in place at the I-85 collapse site.

Reconstruction of the I-85 bridge is expected to take until at least mid-June.

