Warm & sunny through Wednesday. Tracking storms Thursday.

Our 7-day forecast is a busy one. Warmer and sunny tomorrow and Wednesday. Mid-80s Wednesday afternoon! Thursday we’re watching thunderstorm potential with the possibility of a few isolated thunderstorms to become strong Thursday evening. That will all clear up later Friday and we’ll be even warmer for the weekend! Talking about upper 80s and even some lower 90s through Sunday. Monday – which also marks the start of May – will be cooler with another chance of thunderstorms as a cold front makes its way through the area.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST

