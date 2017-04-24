Troup County Schools install school bus cameras.

Columbus, GA- How many times have you seen someone passing a stopped school bus with it’s stop sign out and lights flashing?

Some local leaders say drivers like that are putting your children’s safety at risk.

Troup County school leaders say cameras installed on the arms of schools buses will not only keep students safe it won’t cost taxpayers a dime.

The Troup County school district installed safety cameras to ensure the safety of the students. The school system is partnering with local law enforcement to make sure you’re obeying the laws when driving near a school bus.

The need came out of a survey initiated by the school board.

“We did a one day survey last year and we saw that 78 vehicles passed the stopped arm illegally and for the safety and security of our students we wanted to make sure to provide the best environment for them getting on and off the school buses. When Gatekeepers said they would come to us and provide those cameras free of charge we jumped on it.” Yolanda Stephen/Director of Public Relations, Troup County Schools.

Gatekeepers Incorporated is the agency that installed the cameras.

They will gather the video caught on camera and send it to local law enforcement. If you’re issued a citation there could be big bucks to pay.

“The first consequence is $300 the second violations is $750 and the third violation will be $1,000.

The district hopes the fine will keep people from breaking the law and keep the students safe while crossing the street.

“The bus drivers are excited about this opportunity to get support to help curve illegal passing of the stop arm. They’re out there everyday they see the students as they get on and off the buses and they see the near misses. It’s a great concern for them this is a great support for us.” Jeffrey Turner/Transportation Director, Troup County Schools

The video captured goes directly to the sheriff’s office. If you’re ticketed you will receive a ticket in the mail.