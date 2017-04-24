Senate confirms former Governor Sonny Perdue as agriculture secretary

By Published:
Sonny Perdue
FILE - In this March 23, 2017 file photo, Agriculture Secretary-designate, former Georgia Gov. Sonny Perdue arrives to testify on Capitol Hill in Washington to testify at his confirmation hearing before the Senate Agriculture, Nutrition and Forestry Committee. After months of delays, the Senate is expected to confirm Agriculture Secretary nominee Sonny Perdue on Monday, April 24, 2017, with bipartisan support. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais, File)

WASHINGTON D.C. (AP) — The Senate has confirmed former Georgia Governor Sonny Perdue as agriculture secretary.

The vote Monday was 87-11.

The owner of several agricultural businesses and the son of a farmer, Perdue will be the first Southerner in the post in more than two decades.

Perdue has assured nervous farm-state senators that he will advocate for rural America, even as President Donald Trump’s administration has proposed deep cuts to some farm programs. His promise to reach across the aisle won him several votes from Democrats.

As agriculture secretary, he’ll be in charge of around 100,000 employees and the nation’s food and farm programs, including agricultural subsidies, conservation efforts, rural development programs, food safety and nutrition programs such as food stamps and federally-subsidized school meals.

