Researchers find unique U.S. Declaration of Independence copy

LONDON, England (AP) — Researchers have discovered a unique copy of the U.S. Declaration of Independence in an unexpected place — England.

The copy, similar to the one viewed by millions each year at the National Archives in Washington has been locked away in a local records office in southeast England forgotten by historians.

Its significance wasn’t understood until recently, when Harvard researcher Emily Sneff stumbled on a mention in a catalog of the office’s holdings. Something tickled her curiosity: the copy was written on parchment, and thus unique.

Sneff’s sleuthing, together with that of Harvard professor Danielle Allen, led to a discovery that could shed new light on the founding document of the United States.

Sneff says Monday: “I thought, ‘Holy history, Batman! We’d seen a lot of copies, but nothing like this.”

Sneff and Allen date the document to the 1780s. They say it was found in the archives in Chichester, and is believed to have originally belonged to a Duke of Richmond known as the “Radical Duke” for his support of Americans during the Revolutionary War.

The researchers say the signers on the Sussex version are not broken down by state, something that distinguishes it from the copy in the National Archives.

The parchment was likely made in New York or Philadelphia.