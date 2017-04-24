Rain Gone, Clouds on the Way Out

Sunday’s storm system brought measurable rain to Columbus for only the second time in the last 18 days. The city received .70″ from several rounds of showers, the last accompanied by a cold front that brought a wind shift and cooler air to the area.

The surface low has moved east, but the upper low became cut off and was almost overhead as of Monday morning, leaving behind low level moisture and overcast skies. This cloud cover may be difficult to break today as brisk northwest winds keep cool air circulating in behind the surface system as is slowly moves northeast along the Carolina coast.

Some of the cloud deck could break enough to give us some afternoon sun, then skies will clear by tonight and we’ll have sunshine for much of the rest of the week. A quick warming trend will send highs back near 80 on Tuesday and mid-80s by Wednesday. A front could bring thunderstorms to the area late Thursday, and we’ll continue to heat up with our first 90º temperature of the year possible Friday and/or Saturday.

The overall weather pattern is about to become very active this week, with multiple episodes of severe weather likely due to a fast-moving, southward displaced Pacific jet stream. Most of that will be concentrated west of the Mississippi River, especially in the Plains region and Midwest.

Exclusive First Alert forecast and webcast