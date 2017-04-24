Parents meet to discuss Camelot Education alternative plans

COLUMBUS, Ga- Parents at Monday’s meeting addressed that there are concerns at current alternative schools.

Despite this they say, instead of being so willing to shell out millions for Camelot the board needs to consider better use of our resources right here at home.

“I walk into the office and he was handcuffed to the chair, not like this, not like this, he was like an animal handcuffed to the chair.”

That’s what one guardian had to say during a meeting to discuss alternatives to outsourcing alternative education to Texas based Camelot Education services Monday.

She says, when she went to pick up her grandson from Woodall Elementary that’s when she noticed a small child being restrained.

During the meeting, parents and guardians with special needs children came up with ways to improve altenative school services in Muscogee County.

“There’s a huge gap between parents and the district. We need to find a way to close that gap and I think bringing in an outside company, is only going to broaden that gap.”

That’s what another parent had to say.

“They have multiple allegations of abuse. It’s for profit so accountability gets taken from the parent

You might remember Marianne Young, she’s the parent who was kicked out of a recent Camelot meeting because she was handing out opposition flyers.” says Marianne Young.

She and Waleisah Wilson organized Monday’s meeting.

Wilson says, she attempted to get school district members to attend but they chose not to show.

“Teachers anybody that currently work with Muscogee County or those that work with the city. Just leary of wanting to say whether they support Camelot, or come in to actually speak as teachers what they see needs to be changed in the system. ” says Wilson.

She explains why district members made their decision to not attend Monday night.

“For fear of being retaliated against or losing their jobs.” says Wilson.

Wilson explains the overall goal for the meeting.

“Is for everybody to come together and say hey we do have the 90 days so regardless whether we support or not we need to come and try to get together and do viable alternative solutions. ” says Wilson.

She says there are local solutions available.

“There’s retired educators, there are councilors, there are therapists ready to offer their services.” says Wilson.

Parents agree, using local resources is the answer.

“How can you not live in my community , but want to come and provide a service when you don’t know our needs or you make an assumption of what are needs are for our children?” says Deborah Paris.