Opelika man in jail connected to Toomer Court murders

OPELIKA, Ala. — Opelika police say a local man is in Lee County Jail connected to a double murder on Toomer Court back in March.

A press release says 26-year-old John W. Maddox was arrested Friday. Maddox is a suspect in the murders of 27-year-old Sedric Lewis and 31-year-old Derris Harris.

As News 3 reported, Lewis and Harris were found shot in the 400 block of Toomer Court at about 9:15 p.m. CDT March 25.

Lewis passed away on the scene and Harris later died at East Alabama Medical Center.

Maddox remains in the jail facing charges for two counts of murder.