Lawsuit claims 2015 Georgia redistricting violated black voters’ rights

ATLANTA, Ga (AP) — The Georgia NAACP is challenging redistricting changes to several legislative districts in 2015, arguing that lawmakers violated federal voting rights law by moving black voters out and white voters into two House of Representatives districts.

The Washington, D.C.-based Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights Under the Law filed a federal lawsuit Monday in Atlanta on behalf of the organization and five residents of the affected districts.

Representatives for Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr and Secretary of State Brian Kemp weren’t immediately available to comment on the lawsuit.

The suit argues the changes protected two incumbent Republicans who are both white. The lawsuit asks that no further elections be allowed using the district boundaries and also asks a panel of three judges hear the case to consider ordering changes.