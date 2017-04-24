Georgia to raise fees for hunting, fishing licenses

By Published:
(KDKA)

ATLANTA, Ga (AP) — Governor Nathan Deal will sign a bill Tuesday increasing fees for hunting and fishing licenses.

News outlets report fees after the increase on July 1 will be on par with surrounding states. Hunting licenses would rise from $10 to $15 and annual fishing licenses would increase from $9 to $15. A basic annual hunting and fishing license for state residents would rise from $17 to $30.

Other categories such as lifetime licenses and non-resident licenses also will see a hike.

Department of Natural Resources Director of Public and Government Affairs spokesman Wes Robinson says revenue from the increase will go toward hiring 40 additional game wardens and improving department-managed infrastructure. Forty-seven counties are currently without a game warden.

This is the first increase for resident licenses since 1992.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s