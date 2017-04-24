Former Hardaway standout Josh Anthony named SEC Player of the Week

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Auburn baseball junior third baseman Josh Anthony was named Southeastern Conference Player of the Week Monday following a stellar four-game performance including a blistering series with No. 16 Arkansas.

Anthony batted a robust .688 (11-for-16) with three doubles, one homer and nine RBI on the week, also scored six runs and was a perfect 2-for-2 in stolen bases as Auburn posted a 3-1 record.

Anthony had multiple hits in all four games over the week including three Friday and a career-best four Sunday in the series clinching victory over the Razorbacks.

He batted .750 (9-for-12) in the series win over sixth-ranked Arkansas with three doubles, one homer and seven RBI while raising his batting average nearly 40 points from .259 to .298.

The Columbus, Ga. native is batting .298 on the season with 11 doubles, one homer and 26 RBI. He is hitting .297 in league play with six doubles, one homer and 10 RBI.

Anthony is the fourth Auburn player to be honored by the SEC this season joining Keegan Thompson, Will Holland and Davis Daniel.

COURTESY SEC MEDIA RELATIONS